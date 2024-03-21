Fake teacher scammer faces sentencing in Northern Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 60-year-old woman, who claimed to be a qualified teacher and defrauded the Northern Cape Department of Education, which hired her under false pretense, will be sentenced next week.

The Kimberley Magistrate’s Court found Audrey Taku guilty on charges of fraud.

Taku submitted fraudulent certificates in 2017 to be employed by the Department of Education as a qualified teacher.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson, Nomthandazo Mnisi, says, “The accused defrauded the Northern Cape Department of Education by submitting a fraudulent certificate claiming that she’s a qualified teacher. The department employed her and she worked as a teacher at Schmidtsdrif Primary School without a valid teaching qualification that enables one to teach.”