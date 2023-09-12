A Facebook serial rapist from Eswatini Mcolisi Mthombeni has been sentenced to two life sentences and additional 124 years imprisonment by the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela.

Mthombeni pleaded guilty on all 16 counts of robbery and rape he committed in Matsulu, east of Mbombela between 2020 and 2022.

Upon police investigations, it was discovered that the suspect was operating in the Kaapmuiden area between Matsulu and Malelane raping women and robbing them of their belongings.

He raped nine women whom he had targeted through social media by promising them employment.

The suspect was recognised by one of the victims months later and was further linked through DNA results.

Judge Kgama Shai delivering the sentence imposed to the accused.

“The sentence imposed in respect of convictions in the following counts that is 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 ,15, 16, 19 and 20 are ordered in terms of Section 280 of the Criminal Producer Act of 1977 to run concurrently with the sentence imposed in respect of the convicting in count one and 12.”