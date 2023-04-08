Clayson Monyela, head of diplomacy at the International Relations department, says the deportation of fugitive Thabo Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana from Tanzania to South Africa should go smoothly.

Monyela says this is because Tanzania as a member of the regional body, SADC, has ratified the SADC extradition protocols.

Monyela has made the comments in a tweet.

Update: Extradition does not apply in the #ThaboBester & #NandiphaMagudumana matter. It’s a straightforward deportation from Tanzania. They entered that country illegally. Immigration laws kick in. https://t.co/PgF2mDbUwX — Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) April 8, 2023

A high-level government delegation will depart from South Africa on Sunday for Tanzania to bring back the “Facebook rapist”.

Fugitives Bester and Magudumana expected back in SA:

Tanzanian authorities apprehended Bester near the Kenyan border in Arusha, on Friday night. It is unclear whether he was attempting to cross into Kenya.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says law enforcement officials in Tanzania are cooperating with South Africa in order to bring back fugitives Thabo Bester, along with his accomplice Magudumana, and a third individual believed to be a Mozambican national.

Bester and Magudumana were accompanied by Mozambican national Zacharia Alberto.

Lamola says Bester would face another charge of escaping from custody. “A case of escape from lawful custody was also registered on confirmation by the department of Correctional Services that Thabo was not in their custody. We have confirmed with all relevant authorities in Tanzania, which include the national commissioner of police in Tanzania, and Interpol- that fugitives are being processed in the Tanzanian criminal justice system. I’ve also had a telephone discussion with the minister of justice in Tanzania, who has confirmed to us – their cooperation and willingness to help in the process to bring them to South Africa as speedily as possible.”

Police are confident that they will have fugitives Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana deported back to South Africa.

Acting HoD Department of Safety and Security Management at the Tshwane University of Technology Prof. Kholofelo Rakubu weighs in: