Convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester’s girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, will remain in custody while her father Zolile Sekeleni has been released on R10 000 bail.

The state says it will object bail for Magudumana and her two co-accused, former G4s employee Senohe Matsoara and IT expert Teboho Lipholo.

The case has been postponed to May 3 and 4 for bail application.

In today’s court appearance, the prosecution requested that Magudumana remove her face mask and reveal her face to allow her to be properly identified by the court.

Magudumana is among the four people who applied for bail earlier this morning after being linked to the escape of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

Bester, dubbed the Facebook Rapist, escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Facility last May.

Dr Magudumana and Bester were arrested in Tanzania last Friday.

Alleged accomplices linked to the escape of Thabo Bester in court:

Four accused have arrived in court for possible bail application. The family of Dr Nandipha Magudumana is also in court. #sabcnews #sabcFS pic.twitter.com/STCWE6M67Q — Masiteng Makgala (@masitengmakgala) April 17, 2023

HAPPENING NOW [WATCH]#ThaboBester #DrNandiphaMagudumana, her father Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni and the two other accused have arrived in court.#SABCNews pic.twitter.com/sdLfX97rRH — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) April 17, 2023