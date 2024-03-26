F State launches Easter Road Safety Campaign to combat drunk driving

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Authorities in the Free State have urged motorists to refrain from drinking and driving as the province steps up its efforts to reduce road accidents.

The province commenced its Easter Road Safety Campaign along the N8, under the theme “Fihla o sa Phela” this morning. Additionally, the province unveiled two mobile alcohol evidence centres aimed at assisting traffic officers in testing motorists for intoxication during roadblocks.

During the festive season, the Minister of Transport announced that the Free State had experienced the highest decline in road fatalities, at 27.4%, attributed to a stringent road safety strategy.

Premier Mxolisi Dukwana says, “It’s significant in the sense that we are partnering with SAB and we have the mobile alcohol evidence unit which we will be able to use in ensuring that we can check on the spot those who are drinking and driving. This goes with what SAB is actually saying, ‘none for the road,’ and we say our people should actually respect life.”

Easter Road Safety Campaign | Free State to launch campaign

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe says that the police are prepared to address crime during the upcoming busy Easter holidays.

Hadebe, along with the MEC for Transport and Community Safety Florence Radzilani, presented a new fleet of vehicles to SAPS officers from various police stations.

A total of 50 new vehicles were handed over.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>