F State Education Dept condemns sexual abuse of learner

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Free State Department of Education has condemned the sexual abuse of a 17-year-old Grade 12 learner allegedly a 27-year-old teacher at Hentie Cilliers Hoërskool in Virginia.

According to the department’s spokesperson Howard Ndaba, the sexual abuse reportedly occurred outside the school premises.

Ndaba says the learner had been absent from school for an extended period and upon inquiry by the school regarding his absence, the learner disclosed that he had been bullied and sexually abused by a teacher.

The accused teacher has since been arrested and charged with the alleged sexual abuse of the learner.

Ndaba further says that the department is collaborating with the school management and the School Governing Body to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident.

The department unequivocally condemned any form of sexual abuse of learners in schools and commended the school management for taking swift action in suspending the accused teacher.