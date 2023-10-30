Free State education aims to retain top spot in matric results

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Free State Department of Education believes that despite various challenges they have encountered throughout this academic year, they will perform well in the 2023 final matric examinations.

Matriculants across the country start their exams today with English paper one.

Free State education spokesperson Howard Ndaba says they will also retain their spot in the country by leading with the best results as they always have done.

More than 35 000 full-time learners and more than 8 000 part-time learners in the province will write their final matric examinations.

Ndaba says they are ready as most schools have conducted learning camps in various districts.

“These kinds of camps are in all the districts, all the schools have camps to make sure that our learners perform well, we’re focussing on all subjects, in particular, our focus is more on home languages. We’re targetting ninety percent pass rate and forty percent bachelors.”

Ndaba adds: “That will require everyone to put their hands on deck, the teachers, the learners, the parents even the communities to support these learners……We’re, therefore, confident that our learners will perform well, despite some of the challenges. We’re hoping that this kind of intervention will really go a long way, in supporting them to perform well.”

Meanwhile last week, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane held a matric pledge ceremony at Ponelopele Oracle Secondary School in Kaalfontein, near Midrand.

The pledge is a commitment between various stakeholders in the province to agree that they abide by the rules during the upcoming matric exams.

The video below reports more on the story:

In KwaZulu-Natal, matric learners at the Siyamukela High School in Newcastle say they appreciate what their educators have done to prepare them for their final exams.

The learners are among over 193 000 candidates who will write their matric examinations in the province this year.

In 2022, KwaZulu-Natal achieved an 83% matric pass rate.

The video below reports more on the story: