Expert tests dismiss claims of “gold tooth” intruder in Meyiwa trial

A dentist that examined Bongani Ntanzi, who is accused number two in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, says the accused had no gold tooth. A description given of one of the intruders that entered the Khumalo home in Vosloorus on that night in October 2014 was that he had a gold tooth.

Dr Thomas Hlokwe did an oral examination on Ntanzi on the 22nd of June 2020 and says he found no signs of any cosmetic work done.

The investigating officers took Ntanzi for an oral examination after it emerged that one of the intruders of the Khumalo home, who matched Ntanzi’s description, had a gold tooth.

Hlokwe was asked by the police to check if the accused once had a gold tooth.

He says from his examination, there were no signs of any cosmetic work done on the accused’s teeth and no sign that Ntanzi ever had a gold tooth.

Hlokwe also told the court he saw no signs that Ntanzi was choked and assaulted and that he didn’t look distressed on the day of the examination.

