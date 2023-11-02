Bongani Ntanzi’s arrest in sharp focus at Meyiwa murder trial

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A police officer who tracked down accused 2 in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case has detailed how they arrived in Phokeng on the afternoon of the 16th of June 2020 and saw Bongani Ntanzi at his place of residence before they left and returned in the evening to arrest him.

Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane who is attached to the National Cold Case unit based in Pretoria, says their investigation revealed that Ntanzi whom they had received information about and possible involvement in the murder of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa had other cases against him including a case of murder in KwaNongoma.

“We also found out that there were other cases he wasn’t involved in, and we went to look for those cases, which we found and discussed those with Brig Gininda and Sergeant Mogola. That was late 2019 and early 2020. We looked for him until we found out that he stayed in Phokeng in Rustenburg. We found him in June 2020,” says Mogane.

Mogane: We found him with his Motswana girlfriend. I told him he was a suspect in the Nongoma case of murder where a gun was also discovered. I then read him his constitutional rights and arrested him. #SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SenzoMeyiwa — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) November 2, 2023

Ntanzi was arrested for the Nongoma murder case and according to the state confessed the first to Lieutenant Colonel Mohale Raphadu at the Moroka Police Station three days later in relation to Meyiwa’s murder before repeating the same confession to Magistrate Vivian Cronje at the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court five days later.

The court is currently hearing arguments on the admissibility of those confession statements, with the recording already having been ruled inadmissible since the suspect’s constitutional rights had been violated when the recording was made.

Mogane, whose name has featured a lot in the past few days as the arrest and detention of the first two accused came into sharp focus, says when they interrogated Ntanzi the following day he noticed Ntanzi knew about the day the former Bafana Bafana captain was shot and killed.

“We asked him where he was when Senzo Meyiwa was killed. He did know about the day of Meyiwa’s murder. He said he knew about it because it was all over the news,” Mogane.

Mogane: I asked him, because he was a suspect, where was he on that day. He said he was at the Sibanye Stillwater mine in Westonaria.#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwaTrial #SenzoMeyiwa — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) November 2, 2023

“I asked him because he was a suspect, where he was on that day. He said he was at the Sibanye Stillwater mine in Westonaria,” says Mogane, adding that Ntanzi agreed to take them to his workplace to ascertain this information.

Previously, the court heard that Ntanzi was not at on the day Meyiwa was killed at his former girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus.

Sibane Gold Mine Human Resources Manager Hendrik Mulder told the court that Ntanzi did not work on Sundays which was the reason why he was not at work and had applied for unpaid leave for five consecutive days starting with the Monday following Meyiwa’s murder.

