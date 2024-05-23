eThekwini to provide water, sanitation at hotspots on election day

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The eThekwini municipality has placed service delivery units on high alert for voting day on the 29th of May, to prevent the disruption of electricity and water supply to voting stations.

The Durban metro has the highest number of eligible voters in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda says rapid response measures have been put in place should any problems arise.

Generators and chemical toilets will be dispatched to voting stations where they are lacking.

Municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana says there are measures in place to service areas with intermittent water supply. Water containers and static tanks have been sourced for voting stations in areas with water challenges.

“Water tankers will be allocated in the 5 regions across the municipality to supply water to voting stations and surrounding communities. Repairs of gravel roads leading to voting stations have been completed and an assessment will be conducted should there be heavy rains before election day,” says Sisilana.