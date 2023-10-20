sabc-plus-logo

Residents urged to brace for 3-day water shutdown in Durban

Residents and businesses in Ndwedwe, Verulam, Waterloo, La Mercy, and the eThekwini metro have been issued a cautionary notice by Umngeni-uThukela Water, alerting them to an upcoming three-day water shutdown commencing at 8 am on Friday morning.

The interruption in water supply is attributed to essential maintenance work scheduled at the Hazelmere Water Treatment Plant in Verulam, aimed at facilitating the cleaning of one of its critical clarifiers.

Spokesperson for Umngeni-uThukela Water,  Siyabonga Maphumulo, urged residents to exercise water conservation practices during the shutdown period, emphasising the need to utilise water sparingly, to minimise potential disruptions to daily activities and essential services.

Ethekwini Municipality says residents should start receiving water

In addition to the three-day shutdown, the water provider has announced a temporary eight-hour shutdown of the pipeline to the La Mercy Reservoir, scheduled to take place from 8 am to 4 pm on Friday, 20 October 2023.

This brief suspension is essential to facilitate the installation of a coated pipe spool in the metre chamber, necessitating the temporary halt of water supply in the designated areas.

Expressing regret over the inconvenience that the scheduled maintenance work may cause to the public and stakeholders, Umngeni-uThukela Water has assured residents and businesses of their concerted efforts to swiftly address the necessary upgrades and repairs to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of safe and portable water.

Poor water quality in South Africa putting health and economy at risk

