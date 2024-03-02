eThekwini suspends load shedding amid municipal strike

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The eThekwini municipality has suspended rolling blackouts, while teams are attending to major power outages and the interruption of water supply amid an unprotected strike by municipal workers.

Workers demand to be on the same pay category as other metros.

Municipal spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana says the testing of a major pipeline in Phoenix after repairs to restore water in several areas in the north of the Durban metro, is also being delayed by the strike.

Sisilana says the deployment of metro police and police officers is being intensified amid incidents of vandalism and sabotage of water infrastructure.

“The municipality is currently instituting disciplinary action against employees who have been identified committing misconduct. The Electricity unit as well as the Water and Sanitation units have established contingency plans to prioritise areas currently without this critical infrastructure and services.

“Waste collection services have also been disrupted due to the strike action. This has affected the Cleansing and Solid waste units, refuse collection and street sweeping services. Residents are requested not to take out their refuse until further notice,” adds Sisilana.

PUBLIC NOTICE – CLOSURE OF SOME CLINICS –

Patients using the following clinics namely Prince Cyril Zulu, Verulam, Ottawa, and Redhill are urged to visit other nearby healthcare facilities as these clinics are closed. This is due to the ongoing unauthorised strike action. — eThekwini Municipality (@eThekwiniM) February 29, 2024

