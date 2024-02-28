Reading Time: < 1 minute

Thousands of eThekwini Municipal workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers’ Union have downed tools. They are demanding government align their salary packages with other metros. The movement of traffic in and around the Durban CBD and other small towns like as Clairwood and Verulam came to a standstill, as employees blocked roads with piles of rubbish and stones.

Chairperson of SAMWU in the eThekwini region, Siyabonga Dladla explains: “There is an inconsistency in terms of the constitution if other municipalities will earn more than this metropolitan municipality and worse of all you might find out that districts and locals are earning far better than the eThekwini municipality. We want a better wage for these employees who are being called metropolitan in terms of the operations and duties but in terms of salary scales they are far less than other metros.”

The main street in Verulam in the north of Durban was littered with dirt strewn everywhere. Motorists and local residents speak to the impact of the protest for them.

“This is disgraceful honestly. This is utterly disgraceful. There is a way to do it and get everything in order that’s my point of view. At the end of the day there must be peace. There is a way that you have to do your demonstration. Look they created the problem now they must clean it up.”

“There is no one coming here to see the damage that has been done by the workers so we are not happy about that. They are there to work for the people and the investors will not consider investing here.”

SAMWU Strike | Thousands of eThekwini Municipal workers down tools: