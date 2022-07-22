African National Congress eThekwini Regional Treasurer Nomthandazo Zoe Shabalala has died.

Shabalala was among the newly elected leaders of the eThekwini region earlier this year, led by chair Zandile Gumede.

Current provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli made the announcement at the opening of the ANC’s regional elective conference in Durban on Friday.

The conference is now underway after the registration process was delayed.

Ntuli says Shabalala died after a short illness.

