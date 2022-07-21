Political analyst Professor Bheki Mngomezulu has warned that KwaZulu-Natal could go to the African National Congress (ANC)’s national conference later this year, fragmented and divided. Mngomezulu was speaking ahead of the party’s provincial elective conference that starts on Friday.

Sihle Zikalala was elected unopposed previously. But it is believed that at least six other ANC members have their eye on the top position this time around. Mngomezulu says it is important for the ANC in the province to remain united.

“The question then becomes, how will this affect the province because from where I am standing it is not going to auger well for the unity in the province and then when the time comes for the national conference of the ANC to convene in December, KwaZulu-Natal will go to that conference divided again as they did in 2017. And the results of that they were unable to get any seat in the top six simply because they were singing from different tunes and my fear then is that unless the leadership of the province is careful, the province of KwaZulu-Natal will be on the losing side again,” says Mngomezulu.

Mngomezulu also spoke to the impact of the party’s Step Aside Rule on this weekend’s conference. He says preventing members from contesting for positions is likely to exacerbate divisions within the party.

“It will serve the ANC well to put this Step Aside Rule until they convene their conference and then revisit this particular resolution and see if it achieved what they wanted to achieve specifically the renewal agenda. So in a nutshell, my view is that this issue will not bring unity to the organisation, if anything it will further rip it apart and it is a serious concern,” Mngomezulu explains.

VIDEO: KZN ANC conference to convene this weekend: