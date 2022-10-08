City manager of eThekwini, Musa Mbhele says the KwaZulu-Natal municipality is working with the business sector to install CCTV cameras in crime hotspots. A number of economically active areas in the metro have been hit by high levels of crime.

Mbhele says the cameras will assist in ensuring the safety of both customers and businesses.

“One of our priorities was to ensure that we regenerate our major urban centers, an inner city which is the CBD, secondary CBD, your Pinetown, Isipingo, Amanzimtoti, and places like that. That is where businesses have an opportunity to thrive.”

“We are working with the business community. The business community is coming forward and they are saying look, we are prepared to sponsor putting CCTV cameras in areas that are problematic so that we manage them in a joint effort to ensure that we get our Metro Police to respond and to respond timeously,” says Mbhele.

Investors shy away

In March, crime experts say where there’s lawlessness, investors tend to stay away.

South Africa is facing this problem as it goes on the charm offensive to attract foreign direct investments. The Investment Summit held earlier in the year, was part of the government’s drive to bring in R1,2 trillion in investment.

