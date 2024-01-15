KZN police arrest over 10 000 suspects in December

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) say they arrested over 10 000 suspects for various crimes in December.

Provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshuinda says among those arrested were over 3 000 suspects for contact crimes and over 200 on charges of murder.

“In the month of December 2023, which included the busy festive holiday season, police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a total of 10 622 suspects for various categories of crime, 3 355 suspects were arrested for contact crimes, with 214 of them nabbed for murder, 196 more suspects were arrested in connection with cases of attempted murder. The fight against all kinds of robberies, inclusive of business robberies, house robberies, robberies with aggravating circumstances and carjacking was intensified, and as a result 173 suspects were arrested for the crimes.”

In December, over 1 500 police officers will be deployed in the province for the festive season. Police top brass said they’ve increased visibility in crime hotspots and areas of entertainment and leisure.

KZN Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi conducted a boots-on-ground mission in Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas.

Public in KZN welcome extra police officers: