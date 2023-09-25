The international spotlight shone brightly on the eThekwini Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal as it received well-deserved recognition at the prestigious Fast Track Cities Conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The award bestowed upon the municipality acknowledges its outstanding dedication and initiatives in combating the spread of HIV and AIDS.

At the heart of this commendation are eThekwini’s comprehensive HIV and AIDS programs, which have been instrumental in both preventing new infections, particularly among the youth and ensuring that those who test positive for HIV receive the crucial treatment they need.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda expressing his gratitude for the honour, affirmed the municipality’s commitment to fighting this relentless pandemic. With over 600 000 individuals living with HIV and AIDS within the metro, eThekwini has taken remarkable strides by ensuring that over 500 000 of these individuals have access to vital antiretroviral treatment. This accomplishment underscores the city’s dedication to providing care and support to its residents in their battle against this devastating disease.

In his statement, Mayor Kaunda also extended his appreciation to all stakeholders who have joined forces with the metro in its relentless efforts to curb the spread of both TB and HIV. The collaborative efforts of these partners have undoubtedly played a pivotal role in eThekwini’s notable achievements in the fight against these formidable health challenges.

As the Fast Track Cities Conference continues, eThekwini Municipality’s success serves as an inspiring example of what can be accomplished through unwavering commitment and cooperation in the global effort to combat HIV and AIDS.

VIDEO: E-health under the spotlight at SA AIDS conference in Durban

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We look forward to welcome delegates from 300+ cities to this year’s @FastTrackCities conference. #FTC2023 pic.twitter.com/V2PmezJz0j — IAPAC (@IAPAC) September 23, 2023