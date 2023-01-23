Residents of Kimberley, in the Northern Cape, say they are disappointed that Eskom is yet to come up with a plan to end rolling blackouts.

Residents shared their frustrations and the consequences of load shedding.

“It will still be the same because I don’t think there will be any difference because we will still live in the awkwardness of Eskom to cut electricity at certain times.”

“I am not feeling well about that decision because it is still going to be same.”

“Fridges were broken because of the load shedding.”

Meanwhile, residents in Polokwane, in Limpopo shared the same sentiment.

“This is very disappointing what Eskom is doing. Think about a lot of things that go wrong when load shedding happens. Think about the appliances.”

Eskom has warned that continuous load shedding may be necessary for the next two years. This emerged from a briefing on the state of the country’s power supply.

More in the video below: