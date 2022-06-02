Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter says one of the key characteristics of the newly signed emergency Independent Power Producer (IPP) project is that it can self-dispatch energy onto the grid as and when electrons are needed.

De Ruyter was speaking at the signing ceremony of the first three project agreements under the Risk Mitigation Independence Power Producer Procurement Programme in Centurion, north of Johannesburg.

The project is expected to create over 4900 jobs and contribute over R630-million towards enterprises development and socio-economic development initiatives.

“This is a unique technology in that for the first time we now have dispatchable renewable energy, thanks to the combination of solar and battery energy that a characteristic of the three projects that have been put forward today. This addresses one of the key challenges in renewable energy in that without energy they are self-dispatching.”

