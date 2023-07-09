The Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says Eskom’s increased energy availability to more than 60% has resulted in lower levels rolling blackouts.

Ramokgopa was speaking on Saturday, at the ANC’s National Executive Committee meeting in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, in his capacity as a member of the party’s highest decision-making body.

The meeting is discussing challenges that the country is facing, including the energy crisis, escalating crime, unemployment and rising cost of living, as the ANC prepares for next year’s elections.

Ramokgopa says there are strong indications that Eskom will not implement extreme stages of rolling blackouts for now.

“We are stabilising at about 60% of the energy availability, and what have we done to attain this with those isolated, most notorious power stations? Notoriety in this instance means those power stations that have got the ability to install the capacity that is significantly higher.”

