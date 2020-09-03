Mabuza says the new Build Programme will introduce capacity while the old power stations undergo repairs

Deputy President David Mabuza has assured South Africans that Eskom will overcome the current energy crisis. The power utility has been battling to keep the lights on as it faces a wide range of challenges including strained generation units.

Eskom implemented Stage 4 load shedding on Wednesday.

Eskom implements Stage 4 load shedding:

He was responding to questions in the National Council of Provinces.

“South Africans must be confident that we are going to come out of this problem. The Build Programme allows the introduction of additional capacity from Medupi and Kusile. But we are also opening another window of IPPs. We are expecting more than 2 000 megawatts that will come from that direction. And we hope that will stabilise the pressure that is on the system and allow us to fix these old power stations.”

Deputy President Mabuza answers questions at the NCOP: