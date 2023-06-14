Eskom and workers’ unions are back at the Centralised Bargaining Forum on day two of extended wage talks at the power utility. Talks are said to be at a sensitive stage.

The parties are giving negotiations another shot following three failed rounds.

Eskom has tabled a revised offer, while unions continue to demand wage increases of between 9 and 12%.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and Solidarity want a fruitful response from the employer in a bid to avert another stalemate that could lead to strike action at the power utility.

NUM spokesperson, Livhuwani Mammburu explains:

“I can confirm that the extended Eskom wage negotiations started yesterday. The NUM is still demanding a 10% wage increase. We can confirm that Eskom tabled an offer of 5,75% and we can’t reveal much at the moment as wage negotiations are at a sensitive stage. Remember the extended wage negotiations are going to end today and today is a very critical day.”

Eskom unions reject utility’s revised offer of 5.25% raise: Phakamile Hlubi-Majola 29 May 2023: