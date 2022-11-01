Eskom says it will continue with stage two rolling blackouts from 4pm Tuesday until 5am Wednesday, after which it will implement stage one.

Stage one will last until 4pm, when stage two will kick in again. Eskom says this pattern will continue until Friday.

The highly indebted power utility says the increase in rolling blackouts is necessitated by the need to replenish emergency reserves like diesel and delays in the return of some generating units.

#POWERALERT1 Stage 1 loadshedding will be implemented daily until Friday, while Stage 2 loadshedding will be

implemented nightly until Friday pic.twitter.com/oLJGxeszav — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 1, 2022

Eskom is a real problem

Minister of Tourism and African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee member, Lindiwe Sisulu is of the view that Eskom is a “real problem” as the country is under the kind of load shedding that it has never experienced before.

Sisulu admits the power utility’s infrastructure is failing but is unaware of who’s to blame.

“Well, I don’t know if, in my position, I should be blaming anybody but I do agree that infrastructure is collapsing, everybody is concerned. I don’t know if the people who are there listening to us will take any of the things that we are saying because we have always convinced them we are looking into it,” says Sisulu.

“Eskom is a real problem. We are under the kind of load shedding we have never experienced before. We could go on and on, but it would be like self-flagellation, hitting myself on my back for something that we should have done but I think that I can say that there are ways in which we can solve these matters,” she adds.

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu speaks on ANC ‘step aside’ resolution and Eskom crisis: