International ratings agency, Moody’s, has changed Eskom’s outlook to positive, the first time Moody’s has done this in 15 years.

This comes after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced last week that government would take a portion of Eskom’s debt onto its balance sheet.

He did not specify in his Medium-Term Budget how much of the Eskom’s debt the government would take.

Treasury is in the process of creating a debt relief programme for the struggling state-owned power utility.

Godongwana says government is doing all it can to address the electricity problem. He was speaking at a Chamber of Commerce and Industry lunch in Sandton following his budget speech last week.

“Electricity has been a problem. We have been trying to fix Eskom for 14 years … not to fix power to the grid, those two things are different. Now, whatever macro economy pose, you can have any good macro -economic policy. If you can’t have electricity, simply the economy won’t move. No doubt about that.”

Massive organised crime at Eskom

Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Andy Mothibi has told parliament that they have uncovered massive organised crime at Eskom. He says Eskom officials have developed sophisticated methods of hiding their involvement in companies that do business with the entity. Mothibi says one case involves the supply of poor-quality coal from the Brakfontein mine for the Majuba Power Station in Mpumalanga. Good quality coal from a different mine was presented for testing but what was delivered was coal from Brakfontein which had been ruled unsuitable. “In some instances, Eskom officials approach complete strangers. This is part of the Modus Operandi. They approach complete strangers to set up sub-contractors and bank accounts though which to channel funds to officials. So, this is a deliberate scheme used by officials in terms of fleecing the Eskom.” The mafia runs Eskom and they are stealing and breaking, approved by the ANC: Rob Hersov

