Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding on Tuesday afternoon from 4 pm to 10 pm. The power utility says stage two rolling blackouts will then be implemented from 5 o’clock on Wednesday morning until 10 at night.

This follows a number of breakdowns at power stations. Eskom’s load shedding announcement comes as Stats SA released data showing that the economy contracted by point seven of a percent in the second quarter compared to the first quarter.

“The breakdown of a generation unit at Arnot, Duvha, Kendal, Medupi and Tutuka power stations, as well as the delays in returning to service a unit to service at Hendrina Power Station have exacerbated the capacity constraints. On Saturday morning, 03 September 2022, Unit 2 of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station tripped from full power during the routine testing of the control rod system. The process to return the unit to service is underway,” says Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.