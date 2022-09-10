Eskom has announced that rolling blackouts will be ramped up from stage three to stage four from 10am on Saturday morning until 5am on Monday.

The embattled power utility says due to additional breakdowns overnight they have not been able to replenish the emergency generation reserves.

Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha says this is done in order to contain power cuts to lower stages next week.

Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding



Eskom implemented stage two power cuts on Tuesday afternoon from 4pm to 10pm.

This followed a number of breakdowns at power stations. Eskom’s announcement came as Stats SA released data showing that the economy contracted by point seven of a percent in the second quarter compared to the first quarter.

“The breakdown of a generation unit at Arnot, Duvha, Kendal, Medupi and Tutuka power stations, as well as the delays in returning to service a unit to service at Hendrina Power Station have exacerbated the capacity constraints. On Saturday morning, 03 September 2022, Unit 2 of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station tripped from full power during the routine testing of the control rod system. The process to return the unit to service is under way,” said Mantshantsha.

Video: Eskom announces the return of Stage 2 rolling blackouts: