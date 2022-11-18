Eskom, which has implemented Stage 4 rolling blackouts until further notice, says the rolling blackouts will be more erratic because of the absence of the buffer normally provided by diesel generating capacity.
Eskom says Stage 4 was implemented because a number of generating units at power stations went down and also because of the lack of emergency generating capacity – a large part of which is provided by diesel generators.
The highly indebted power utility says it will provide an update when there is a significant change.
Tweet from Eskom:
Stage 4 loadshedding will continue to be implemented until further notice. Changes in the stages
of loadshedding will be more erratic pic.twitter.com/b2AetH54Kt
— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 18, 2022