Eskom, which has implemented Stage 4 rolling blackouts until further notice, says the rolling blackouts will be more erratic because of the absence of the buffer normally provided by diesel generating capacity.

Eskom says Stage 4 was implemented because a number of generating units at power stations went down and also because of the lack of emergency generating capacity – a large part of which is provided by diesel generators.

The highly indebted power utility says it will provide an update when there is a significant change.

Tweet from Eskom:

#POWERALERT1 Stage 4 loadshedding will continue to be implemented until further notice. Changes in the stages

of loadshedding will be more erratic pic.twitter.com/b2AetH54Kt — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 18, 2022