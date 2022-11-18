Eskom says Stage 4 rolling blackouts were implemented at 05:26 on Friday morning until further notice.

The power utility says breakdowns amounting to 17 056MW of generation capacity, low pumped storage dam levels and lack of diesel are the reasons for the increase in the power cuts.

Three days ago, the power utility implemented stage 2 blackouts.