Eskom has signed an agreement on one of three power purchase programmes, saying it expects additional capacity to come onto the electricity grid soon.

Eskom launches three power procurement programmes

The power purchase programmes were launched in September, in a bid to secure around 1 000 megawatts to bolster Eskom’s strained generation capacity.

Senior Manager Market Operator at Eskom, Keith Bowen says, “The big thing is, under the standard offer, we started signing up our first agreement this last week, so hopefully we will get additional capacity coming on soon. We are looking to get more people interested in the programme. If we can add up a couple 100 megawatts, even pushing in a year’s time 1000 megawatts, we can avoid a lot of load shedding.”