Eskom says plans are at an advanced stage to introduce a new virtual wheeling framework in the country aimed at ensuring energy security.

The wheeling process will see consumers and municipalities buying electricity from anywhere in the country from an Independent Power Producer that will be transmitted through Eskom’s infrastructure.

Eskom was part of a webinar looking at plans to restructure the electricity supply industry.

Senior advisor Onicah Rantwane explains: “It’s a new concept called virtual wheeling under development by Eskom and this is where we believe that the value of traders will really be demonstrated, because this is where the traders are going to play a crucial role in making sure that the aggregation between the sellers and the buyers is done. So, the virtual wheeling policy has been approved as a concept, we are now in the process of developing this to make sure that we can officially roll it out to the industry.”