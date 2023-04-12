Power utility Eskom says due to a shortage of generation capacity, stage six load shedding will be implemented from 4pm this afternoon until 5am on Thursday morning.

Thereafter, stage five load shedding will be implemented until 4pm on Thursday.

Eskom interim spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena says this pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.

“Over the past 24 hours two generation units were returned to service at Kriel Power Station. In the same period, a generating unit at Duvha Power Station was taken offline for repairs. The delays in returning a unit to service at Camden, Kendal, Lethabo, Medupi and Tutuka power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints. Similarly, the increase in demand after the long weekend and the re-opening of the schools has put additional strain on the power generation system.”

