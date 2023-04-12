Eskom has announced that stage five rolling blackouts will continue on Wednesday, until further notice.

The power utility says this is due to a higher-than-anticipated demand.

Stage five power cuts were implemented on Tuesday amid issues with generating capacity.

Last week, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa assured the nation that his department is hard at work to ensure rolling blackout levels are brought down this winter.

The Minister embarked on a two-week diagnostic visit to 18 power stations across the country.

The video below is reporting more on the story: