Power utility Eskom says it is parting ways with its former Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer who was on a two-year contract to provide support to the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station Long Term Operation and Kusile Power Station projects. In a statement Eskom says Oberholzer’s last day will be on 31 July.

” Eskom expresses gratitude to Mr Jan Oberholzer for his dedicated service, expertise and valuable contribution during his tenure.”

Oberholzer became Eskom’s COO in 2018 and retired from the power utility in April after 30 years of service. He then stayed over as an adviser to help the power utility to deal with load shedding.

The country is currently on Stage four of rolling blackouts. Stage one will be implemented from 5:00 to 16h00 on Tuesday.

#PowerAlert1 Loadshedding will be reduced to Stages 1 and 3 from 5:00 on Tuesday, following the return to service of six generating units over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/3YFa0GMWQn — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 17, 2023