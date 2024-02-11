Load shedding dropped to stage five

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eskom has downgraded load shedding from stage six to stage five from midday today.

In a statement released, Eskom says it has successfully replenished its pumped storage dam levels over the past 48 hours and brought some generation units back to service.

#POWERALERT1 Stage 5 loadshedding will be implemented from 12:00 midday until further notice pic.twitter.com/vPSMJP4Yu1 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 11, 2024

Meanwhile, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has described stage 6 load shedding as an outlier and a setback that should be a thing of the past this coming week.

Nine units broke down at Eskom power stations over the weekend due to boiler tube leaks that saw losses in generation capacity.

Ramokgopa says a team of technicians is working around the clock to minimise the current electricity supply constraints with two of the nine units that broke down now back up.

He says load shedding will be taken down to stage four on Wednesday.

“Those nine units that went out as a result of boiler tube leaks two of them have been returned, a number of them are returning tomorrow, Tuesday and Wednesday and we should see what we have established as a trend of not going above stage 4 and with the kind of strides we are making, we should be in a position to address load shedding.”

VIDEO: Ramokgopa briefs media on the performance of the electricity grid:

