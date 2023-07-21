Power utility Eskom is currently implementing Stage 5 loadshedding until midnight as a result of a higher than anticipated demand. In a statement, Eskom says Stage 4 will, thereafter, be implemented until Sunday morning at 5h00.

“We appeal to members of the public to assist in reducing demand by switching off non-essential appliances. We would like to thank those who heed the call to use electricity sparingly,” says the power utility in a statement.

