Eskom says it will be implementing stage four rolling blackouts from 17:00. The power utility temporarily suspended the rolling blackouts for a few hours on Sunday.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says stage five load shedding will be implemented on Monday evening, as well as Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

#POWERALERT1#Stage4 loadshedding will be implemented at 17:00 this afternoon until 16:00 on Monday. Various stages of loadshedding will be implemented during the week pic.twitter.com/UlfcFPBYlx — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 20, 2022

“Load shedding will vary between Stage 4 and Stage 2 during the day until Wednesday. Changes in the stages of load shedding will be more erratic due to the absence of the buffer that is normally provided by the diesel generation capacity between generating unit breakdowns.”

“The increased implementation of loadshedding is mainly due to the high levels of breakdowns and the depleted emergency generation reserves. Three units at Kusile Power Station are offline due to the duct chimney structure failure late in October and will remain offline for a few months”, says Mantshantsha.