Eskom has ramped up rolling blackouts to Stage 3 from 4pm this afternoon.

The cashstrapped power utility says three generating units at its power stations have gone down necessitating the increase in rolling blackouts.

South Africa relies on aging coal-fired power stations and some new coal plants to generate most of its electricity.

However, the new plants have been plagued with construction and design defects.

The country is embarking on a just energy transition toward cleaner power generation like wind and solar, while it battles to maintain its coal-fired power plants.

Eskom Spokesperson Sikonathi Matshantsha says, “Due to the breakdown of two generating units and the delay in returning to service three generating units from planned maintenance, Stage 3 loadshedding will be implemented today at 16:00 until further notice.”

