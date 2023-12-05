Corruption allegations against Eskom employees in Soweto

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An investigation has been launched by Eskom following the allegations of corruption against its employees in Soweto.

This comes after the power utility discovered on social media that the employees are allegedly working with the ward councilor to switch off and damage electricity infrastructure.

It is also alleged that Eskom employees demand money from customers before repairing the damage infrastructure.

Spokesperson of Eskom Gauteng Amanda Qithi has vowed that they will not rest until they get to the bottom of these allegations.

“We condemn threats made against its employees who work in the area and are conducting disconnections according to Eskom’s processes. Until allegations leveled against these employees are proven true, we urge communities to treat our employees as innocent. Threatening someone’s life is a serious criminal offense which Eskom is not taking lightly.”