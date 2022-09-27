Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has announced that the Eskom Board will soon be reconstituted. This comes as the power utility continues to battle to supply the country with reliable energy.

In a statement, Gordhan says he has been in regular engagement with the board on various matters including the current energy crisis.

The other matters that have been discussed include procurement, recruitment of former and experienced Eskom employees and combating fraud and corruption.

Labour unions have welcomed Minister Gordhan’s announcement. They say this is a necessary step. For over three weeks, Eskom has implemented different level of rolling blackouts, putting greater pressure on the country’s already dire economic situation.

SAFTU general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says this step is long overdue.

“This is a non-announcement, the board of Eskom…recalling the Public Enterprises Minister first, Pravin Gordhan,” Vavi said.

In a statement, the minister says that a review has been finalised and that the board will soon be reconstituted and restructured.

The board members will soon be informed of the outcome of the process.

VIDEO: Minister Pravin Gordhan says the Eskom board will soon be reconstituted and restructured: