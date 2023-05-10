The Eskom Board will appear before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) on Wednesday, as it continues with hearings into former CEO Andre de Ruyter’s graft allegations at the power utility.

However, de Ruyter has refused to reveal the names of the politicians he’s alleged to be involved in corrupt activities at Eskom. This prompted Standing Committee on Public Accounts to call back de Ruyter at a later stage so that he could give evidence under oath.

In the meantime, the committee resolved to call those who were mentioned by de Ruyter during his briefing last month. On Tuesday, the committee heard from law enforcement agencies.

The Hawks, along with SAPS and the SIU, testified before the Committee on Tuesday about De Ruyter’s corruption allegations.

The video below is reporting more on the story:

During the proceedings, it became clear that the law enforcement agencies are not using communication channels effectively. This was evident when Police Commissioner General Fanie Masemola and Hawks head General Godfrey Lebeya, were not on the same page when they were asked about Eskom’s private investigations.

Security expert Andy Mashaile says there is a systemic weakness within the country’s law enforcement agencies, created by their heads.

Mashaile says lack of trust is the major cause of non-cooperation within law enforcement agencies.

“We have seen this happen over and over again in intelligence-driven operations as well as your ordinary visible policing operations. So it’s a systemic and systematic weakness that has been created space for by the heads of the organisations, the National Commissioner as well the head of the Hawks in SA General Godfrey Lebeya, because you must intelligence you know if all operations are intelligence driven people have got responsibility and at the level and in that space you are bound by the office that you hold to share intelligence.”