Eskom and workers unions have reached a three year 7% wage agreement. The matter was back at the Centralised Bargaining Forum following two days of extended wage talks.

The signed wage agreement will apply from the 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2026 to all permanent employees at Eskom.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) and Solidarity had called for a double-digit wage increase but have now settled for an inflation linked wage settlement of 7%, coupled with other benefits.

“It’s going to be 7%, 7% second year and 7% third year. In terms of the housing allowance, it’s also 7% for three years. We also have a sweetener of R10 000 that will be paid in the first two years. As the NUM we are very happy that this wage negotiations have been concluded without going to the CCMA or us going on strike,” says NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu.

Eskom’s Acting Group Chief Executive Calib Cassim says the agreement will bring about stability at the organisation.

“The collective agreement will go a long way in stabilising our organisation by providing Eskom with sufficient space and time to collaboratively work together to urgently address our most pressing challenges. It is worth noting that this is the first time in more than a decade that the parties have reached agreement in the room.”