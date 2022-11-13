England ended their twelve-year wait to be crowned champions of the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup for the second time, after beating Pakistan by five wickets.

England easily chased the low score of 137 for 8 earlier posted by Pakistan. The English made 138 for 5 and clinched the title with six balls remaining in a low-scoring game.

England is the first men’s side to hold the fifty-over World Cup crown and the T20 World Cup at the same time.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam hasn’t had much luck with the toss in the tournament, having won the toss only once in six matches.

England won the toss and elected to bowl first. Both sides decided to retain the sides that won their semi-final matches.

England got a breakthrough when the in-form Sam Curran dismissed Mohammad Rizwan in the third over after just fifteen runs. Then Mohammad Haris was dismissed by Adil Rashid in the eighth over having contributed eight runs.

Pakistan was 68 for the loss of two wickets after ten overs. It went from bad to worse when Rashid got the big scalp of Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the eleventh over.

England was in the driving seat when Ben Stokes dismissed Iftikhar Ahmad for a duck in the next over.

Pakistan was 105 for 4 with thirty balls remaining. Then Curran struck again, this time dismissing Pakistan’s best man Masood after 38 runs.

Pakistan’s batting order started crumbling as they lost two successive wickets, leaving them at 129 for 7.

Lack of runs saw Pakistan in deep trouble managing just twelve runs in three overs. Pakistan was restricted to 137 for 8 with England needing 138 runs to be crowned champions.

The Chase

In reply, Pakistan had a dream start when Shaheen Shad Afridi dismissed Alex Hales in the opening over.

Then it started drizzling but the umpire continued play. Pakistan started gaining confidence when Haris Rauf got the wicket of Phil Salt in the third over.

Rauf showed excellent form by claiming the big wicket of England’s captain Jos Butler – the English highest scorer in the tournament shortly afterward.

England was in complete control needing 61 runs from 60 balls after ten overs. Harry Brook was the fourth to depart for England in the 12th over. England needed 41 runs from thirty balls to wrap up the match.

Pakistan suffered a major blow when their star bowler Afridi had to retire from the match in the 15th over after suffering an injury. England captain Ben Stokes got the much-needed boundaries for his team.

His partner at the crease Moeen Ali was eventually dismissed, but Stokes got to his first fifty in international T20 cricket.

Stokes led from the front to give England their second ICC T20 World Cup crown.

