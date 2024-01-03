Pakistan recover after top order collapse

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A brave fight back by Pakistan’s middle and lower order batters, steered the visitors to a reasonable first innings total on day one of the third and final cricket test against Australia in Sydney.

After losing both openers for ducks and reeling at 96 for five, Pakistan, who decided to bat first, managed to score 313 all out.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan top scored with 88 while there were also half centuries from Agha Salman and Aamer Jamal.

Batting at number nine, Jamal’s 82 was scored off just 97 deliveries.

Australian captain Pat Cummins picked up a third successive five-wicket haul in an innings, taking five for 61 in 18 overs.

In reply, Australia were six without loss at the close on day one.