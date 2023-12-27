Australia nose in front in second test against Pakistan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Australia had a slight advantage at the close of play of day two of the second cricket test against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The home side, who leads the series one-nil, resumed their first innings on 187 for the loss of three wickets, with Marnus Labuschagne unbeaten on 44.

He went on to score 66, while Mitchell Marsh added a quick fire 41 off 60 deliveries before Australia were bowled out for 318 in their first innings.

Despite half centuries by opening batsman Abdullah Shafique and captain Shan Masood, Pakistan were restricted to 194 for six by the close of play.

Australian captain Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers, taking three for 37 in his 14 overs.