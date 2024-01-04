sabc-plus-logo

Home

Rain halts play in Australia vs Pakistan test

  • Australia's David Warner walks after losing his wicket, bowled out by England's Josh Tongue during Second Test at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain on June 28, 2023.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rain interrupted the second day’s play of the third and final cricket test between Australia and Pakistan in Sydney.

Australia who resumed their first innings on six without loss in reply to Pakistan’s first innings total of 313, could only reach 116 for the loss of two wickets when play was suspended.

David Warner, playing in his final test match, was dismissed for 34, and fellow opener, Usman Khuwaja for 47.

The men at the crease are Marnus Labuschagne on 23 and Steve Smith with six.

Play will start 30 minutes earlier tomorrow to make up for lost time. Australia have an unassailable two-nil lead in the series.

Author

MOST READ
RELATED STORIES