Rain halts play in Australia vs Pakistan test

Rain interrupted the second day’s play of the third and final cricket test between Australia and Pakistan in Sydney.

Australia who resumed their first innings on six without loss in reply to Pakistan’s first innings total of 313, could only reach 116 for the loss of two wickets when play was suspended.

David Warner, playing in his final test match, was dismissed for 34, and fellow opener, Usman Khuwaja for 47.

The men at the crease are Marnus Labuschagne on 23 and Steve Smith with six.

Play will start 30 minutes earlier tomorrow to make up for lost time. Australia have an unassailable two-nil lead in the series.