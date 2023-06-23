Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis will name her final 23-player squad for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup at the Presidential Guest House in Pretoria later on Friday evening.

The tournament starts on July 20 and will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The team’s current 36-player squad consists of 14 players who played in the team’s maiden World Cup in France four years ago, while nine players, including former captain Janine van Wyk, will miss out on a second successive World Cup.

Banyana open their campaign with a match against 2003 runners-up, Sweden, in Wellington on the 23rd of next month.