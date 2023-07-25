City Power has fully restored electricity in the Johannesburg Central Business District. This is following disruptions in supply caused by last week’s gas explosion at Lilian Ngoyi Street, formerly known as Bree Street. The explosion claimed one life and 48 others were injured in the blast.

The streets that were affected by the power interruption include, among others, Pritchard, Loveday, President, and Harrison.

“The team worked hard overnight after the clearance was given by Emergency Services, Disaster Management and Labour. The gas levels were also cleared at 1% on the risk matrix,” says the organisation in a statement.

People who are still without electricity have been urged to call City Power.

🔌 Power Restoration Update ⚡: @CityPowerJhb confirms that 100% of power has been successfully restored within the CBD after the #JoburgExplosion. The final distributor switch was flipped at 14h20. Thank you for your patience and understanding #JoburgUpdates ^NB pic.twitter.com/ROS1NQ1zTR — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) July 25, 2023

Meanwhile, Johannesburg City Manager Floyd Brink says teams are working to restore water supply to parts of the CBD.

“Today, I can say to you that we have got some level of good news. We managed to declare the site safe late yesterday afternoon. So, we are now able to deploy Jhb Water. We are confident that both water and sewer services should be activated by midnight. We will be working throughout the day and we will provide regular feedback.”