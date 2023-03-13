The voting process for a new Speaker of the City of the Tshwane council has resumed after it was disrupted following a scuffle between political parties. This was after two DA councillors displayed who they voted for during a secret ballot.

The IEC decided the voting process was not free and fair due to the scuffle.

Parties have been in caucus to find a solution.

The council is electing a new Speaker after former Speaker Dr Murunwa Makwarela left the post to become the mayor, a post he held for just two weeks.

Here’s how city manager, Johan Mettler made the announcement.

“This election meeting will be rescheduled. Councillors are under the authority of the IEC. Councillors, I am being led by the IEC. We are under authority of IEC, and I am being led by the IEC.”

