African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng, Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) member and Ekurhuleni Regional chairperson, Mzwandile Masina has called on all ANC members, including the President Cyril Ramaphosa, to step aside if there are any court processes against them.

This as the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) holds a virtual meeting to discuss issues of corruption. Masina picketed outside the Saint George’s Hotel in Pretoria, where the NEC usually meets.

Tomorrow @ 11:00am I will be symbolically picketing against corruption outside St. George’s Hotel and call for all ANC members who are facing charges of corruption to step aside! — Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) August 28, 2020

He says it is in the best interest of the party and generations to come to protect the integrity of the ANC.

“Well, it’s not about sentiments, I’m sharing the sentiments about the resolutions. Everyone who’s got a matter before the court must step aside. There’s a matter that is before the court that involves the president, the president must step aside.”

[MUST WATCH] Outside St. George’s Hotel & Conference where under normal circumstances the NEC would be having their meeting pic.twitter.com/EiAzkD2bDS — Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) August 29, 2020

Masina is urging all party members to put the interests of the country first.

“I felt that it is important for me to be here, picket to add my voice to say enough is enough. No one is bigger than the ANC. We must save the ANC and not individuals. Because if we seek to save individuals, the ANC will perish. The ANC holds our future and generations to come. We shall and we will not accept anything other than that. I stand here and I know that there are many people who say they not in my name.”

Masina’s call comes amid a public outcry over corruption and patronage in the country’s public sector.

On Friday, Former ANC president Jacob Zuma rubbished ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa’s letter to party members on the issue.

Last week, Ramaphosa appealed to ANC structures to refrain from corruption as it is against ANC values.

In response, Zuma rejected the letter as fundamentally flawed. Zuma says Ramaphosa “regrettably” places the scourge of corruption at the door-step of ordinary ANC members who have never abused state resources.

Zuma says Ramaphosa’s assertion that the ANC is accused number 1 in graft activities in the country not only wrongfully implicates millions of its innocent members and struggle stalwarts but plays into the hands of those who seek to destroy the governing party and build from its ashes a counter-revolutionary party under the guise of fighting corruption.